Animal rights activists in London cause rush hour chaos with a slaughterhouse truck

Animal rights activists from Animal Rebellion, an ally of Extinction Rebellion, caused chaos during rush hour on Thursday (September 3) after they parked a slaughterhouse truck across the road in front of the Department of Health and Social Care on Victoria Street in Westminster.

The protesters called for an end to all animal farming, claiming it leads to pandemics such as the COVID-19 coronavirus.

After several hours, police began to successfully remove protesters from the top of the truck.