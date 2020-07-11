Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Animal rights activists in London cause rush hour chaos with a slaughterhouse truck

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Animal rights activists in London cause rush hour chaos with a slaughterhouse truck

Animal rights activists in London cause rush hour chaos with a slaughterhouse truck

Animal rights activists from Animal Rebellion, an ally of Extinction Rebellion, caused chaos during rush hour on Thursday (September 3) after they parked a slaughterhouse truck across the road in front of the Department of Health and Social Care on Victoria Street in Westminster.

The protesters called for an end to all animal farming, claiming it leads to pandemics such as the COVID-19 coronavirus.

After several hours, police began to successfully remove protesters from the top of the truck.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 #liveleak Animal rights activists in London cause rush hour chaos with a slaughterhouse... https://t.co/xzlRnZxgFW 2 days ago

1stSourceHR

Jamie Roach RT @CTVNewsNorthern: Animal rights activists vow to find ways to protect animals from entering slaughterhouses despite the introduction of… 4 days ago

CTVNewsNorthern

CTV News Northern Ontario Animal rights activists vow to find ways to protect animals from entering slaughterhouses despite the introduction… https://t.co/cbmLP5uexQ 4 days ago

tweettypi

Shirley @estherthepig I weep. #crueltyonwheels #crueltyonyourplate #crueltywitheverybite #crueltywecondone Ontario Bill… https://t.co/Xga4nlOnq3 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Animal rights activists arrested after dyeing iconic Trafalgar Square fountains blood-red [Video]

Animal rights activists arrested after dyeing iconic Trafalgar Square fountains blood-red

Two animal rights activists from Animal Rebellion were arrested on Saturday (July 11) after they dyed the iconic fountains at London's Trafalgar Square blood-red. Protesters claimed that animal..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:01Published
Animal rights activist pours red dye in Trafalgar Square fountain [Video]

Animal rights activist pours red dye in Trafalgar Square fountain

An animal rights activist turned the fountain in Trafalgar Square in London blood-red today (July 11th) during a protest against meat-eating and cruelty to animals. A small group of activists was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:11Published