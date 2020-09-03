Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea

Footage shows the damaged caused by Typhoon Maysak in Busan, South Korea, today (September 3).

South Korea's weather agency said that Maysak brought winds reaching up to 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour, off the coastal region where the city of Gangneung is located.

At least one person has been killed and more than 2,200 have had to flee their homes, The typhoon has now moved north into North Korea.