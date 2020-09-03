Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea

Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea

Footage shows the damaged caused by Typhoon Maysak in Busan, South Korea, today (September 3).

South Korea's weather agency said that Maysak brought winds reaching up to 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour, off the coastal region where the city of Gangneung is located.

At least one person has been killed and more than 2,200 have had to flee their homes, The typhoon has now moved north into North Korea.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Korean Peninsula battered by its second typhoon in a week [Video]

Korean Peninsula battered by its second typhoon in a week

Typhoon Maysak hits the peninsula, much of it already soaked by a season of extreme weather.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Strong winds and heavy rain smash into residential building during Typhoon Maysak in South Korea [Video]

Strong winds and heavy rain smash into residential building during Typhoon Maysak in South Korea

This is the terrifying moment Typhoon Maysak smashed into an apartment block in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday night (September 2). Residents battled to close the doors and strong rain and wind..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published
Typhoon Maysak hits North Korea [Video]

Typhoon Maysak hits North Korea

Typhoon Maysak hit North Korea overnight and brought heavy rain and floods, the country's state-run broadcaster KRT reported on Thursday (September 3), even as damage from a previous typhoon last week..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published