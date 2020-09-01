Global  
 

Charlie Hebdo attacks : " At this moment in 2020, ISIS is not where it was in 2015"

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

Terrorism in France: Charlie Hebdo attack suspects go on trial in Paris

 Thirteen men and a woman went on trial today in the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and a kosher supermarket in Paris that marked the..
New Zealand Herald

Police detain alleged IS commander in Turkey

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police have detained an alleged top commander of the Islamic State group in Turkey, as well as 11 suspected collaborators,..
WorldNews

US isolated again as it vetoes UN resolution on terrorists’ fate

 The United States has once again become isolated as it vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on foreign Daesh terrorists, while the other 14 council members..
WorldNews

Turkey detains top Islamic State commander in raid

 The suspect had received orders from Syria and Iraq to carry out an attack, the government says.
BBC News

Charlie Hebdo shooting Charlie Hebdo shooting 2015 terrorist attack in Paris, France

Trial begins for 14 suspects in Charlie Hebdo terror attack

 A trial began today for 14 suspects accused of supporting the deadly terror attack on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris in 2015. CBS News' Rylee Carlson..
CBS News
Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial [Video]

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial

Trial opens in Paris for 14 suspects accused of helping gunmen attack French magazine and Jewish supermarket in 2015.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published

France terror trial: 14 charged in deadly attacks on Charlie Hebdo, kosher market

 Fourteen people are on trial in France for providing material and logistical support to terrorists in the deadly 2015 attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie..
CBS News

Terrorism in France: Charlie Hebdo attack suspects go on trial in Paris

Terrorism in France: Charlie Hebdo attack suspects go on trial in Paris Thirteen men and a woman went on trial today in the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago [Video]

Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago

France will reopen one of the darkest chapters in its modern history as dozens go on trial for the terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:40Published