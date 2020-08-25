Dow Movers: AAPL, AXP

Year to date, American Express has lost about 12.9% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 3.0%.

Apple is showing a gain of 73.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 2.9%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.7% on the day.