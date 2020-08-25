Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: AAPL, AXP

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dow Movers: AAPL, AXP

Dow Movers: AAPL, AXP

In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%.

Year to date, American Express has lost about 12.9% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%.

Year to date, American Express has lost about 12.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 3.0%.

Apple is showing a gain of 73.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 2.9%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.7% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CryptoTraderPro

Crypto Trader Pro 🇺🇸 RT @stockbeep: Premarket active #stocks $NIO $AAPL $ADMA $TSLA $GMO $RKT $AAL $VSTM $BAC $AMRN Track today's volume movers. Live scans s… 1 hour ago

stockbeep

Stockbeep Scanner Premarket active #stocks $NIO $AAPL $ADMA $TSLA $GMO $RKT $AAL $VSTM $BAC $AMRN Track today's volume movers. Liv… https://t.co/WjXJR1cRMJ 1 hour ago

BulldudeC

BullDude.com One of the rare times #Tesla is among the worst. Among the earnings reports, 2 companies collapse by 25% each.… https://t.co/0E0IOa2iIk 2 hours ago

sleekoptions

sleekOptions Pre-Market Volume Movers https://t.co/f5pQyfdDFB $AAPL -2.650% 954,605 $TSLA -8.040% 869,746 $QQQ… https://t.co/GlQC275SQl 2 hours ago

BeefEnt

Beef Ent. RT @IBD_ECarson: Stock market rally won't quit, but risks mount Futures tilt higher, CrowdStrike, MongoDB, Rocket, Five Below are big move… 4 hours ago

IBD_ECarson

Ed Carson Stock market rally won't quit, but risks mount Futures tilt higher, CrowdStrike, MongoDB, Rocket, Five Below are b… https://t.co/RSTaxoUacl 14 hours ago

DTR_Markets

Daily Traders Report Wednesday Market Movers: Dow: $KO4.21% $DOW 4.13% $IBM 3.87% $AAPL -2.07% $CRM -1.62% S&P 500: $DXC 11.63% $BFb 1.… https://t.co/cA2qcuumis 18 hours ago

BulldudeC

BullDude.com #Twitter and #Snapchat are back among the best after several weeks of absence. https://t.co/wViZ5GE05H $TWTR… https://t.co/wEo5mZRtUJ 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: AAPL, KO [Video]

Dow Movers: AAPL, KO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 9.4% of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: WMT, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: WMT, AAPL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 56.4% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT [Video]

Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.6%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published