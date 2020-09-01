Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Love is lost for Messi, but he will be forgiven if he stays at Barca, say supporters

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Love is lost for Messi, but he will be forgiven if he stays at Barca, say supporters

Love is lost for Messi, but he will be forgiven if he stays at Barca, say supporters

Wantaway talisman testing patience of fans as they hope he performs u-turn and remains in Spain


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio Ramos

 STUGGART, GERMANY: Sergio Ramos said Wednesday that Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide on his future as the Argentine superstar attempts to force his way..
WorldNews

Lionel Messi: Father and agent due to meet Barca president over future

 Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, is due to meet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss the Argentine forward's future.
BBC News
Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting [Video]

Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, landed in Barcelona Tuesday morning and was expected to hold talks with the Catalan club over future of his son.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published

Messi's father arrives in Barcelona for crunch exit talks

 Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, has arrived in Barcelona for showdown talks with the club's board after his son asked for his contract to be..
WorldNews

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Luis Suarez agrees terms with Juventus

 Luis Suarez has agreed personal terms with Juventus as he nears an exit from Barcelona, Marca reports. The former Liverpool forward has been deemed surplus to..
WorldNews

Soccer-Messi unlikely to change mind on Barca exit, says presidential candidate

 Lionel Messi is unlikely to change his mind about leaving Barcelona, the club’s presidential candidate Victor Font has said. Messi rocked Barcelona last month..
WorldNews

Tweets about this