Hometown Tours - Lake Reba Park

Lyssa High heads to Richmond Kentucky to check out the new Lake Reba park!

C1 3 miss erin moore.she is with the parks and recreation department right here in richmond.

Thank you so much for having us today.

Erin- richmond parks & rec: thanks for coming out.

It's a great day.

Lyssa-host: oh, and they're having a blast behind us right now.

Aren't they?

Erin- richmond parks & rec: they're having a lot of fun.

Lyssa-host: let's talk about this park.this is really cool.

First of all, what made you all decide to build a new park here?

Erin- richmond parks & rec: well, we had it in our budget to have a new playground at lake reba.

And then some concerned citizens came to us and asked us to make it a little bit more inclusive, so we said, "this is great idea."

We took it, and went with it.

The city commission was very gracious.

Gave us a little bit extra money to help make it more inclusive, and now we have this wonderful playground.

Lyssa-host: i love it, too, because of the inclusiveness.

Now, what you mean specifically, too, is looking at kids with disabilities, being able to utilize the parks.

Let's talk about ways that they can do that here.

Erin- richmond parks & rec: yes.

We have all kinds of different ways that they can use it.

If you have a wheelchair, we have a wheelchair accessible swing.

Making it inclusive, we have two chairs next to the wheelchair swing so they can swing with friends, which is very good for everyone.

Lyssa-host: exactly.

Erin- richmond parks & rec: we have a raft swing so if someone doesn't have stability in their upper chest, they can sit there and have some support.

We also have a roller slide, that's a sensory slide.

The poured-in-place is easy to access with a wheelchair or a walker or even a stroller for moms. erin- richmond parks & rec: we also have this dome behind us, which is kind of cool because it's a climbing dome, so kids that need a challenge, they can climb up to the top.

But if you have someone who is in a wheelchair, there's an opening that they can be included in the play and go underneath of it.

So, that's probably one of the coolest features is everything we did was to try to be inclusive to lots of different people.

Lyssa-host: and it really is.

You all have succeeded greatly with this.

It's awesome.

Now, let's also talk about your guys' support for the special olympics right here in richmond because the special olympics summer games is held here every year.

Isn't it?

Erin- richmond parks & rec: yes.

It's held on eku's campus the first weekend in june.

This year, unfortunately, it was canceled,but we're still doing some things in the community with special olympics, and that runs through the parks department.

Right now, we have golf that's going on, and we had one of our special olympic athletes.

She got second in golf this year.

Lyssa-host: nice.

Erin- richmond parks & rec: we did have softball, but we didn't have enough for a team this year.

But we do have several sports that we support through the richmond parks and recreation in conjunction with the state special olympics.

Lyssa-host: yes, you guys have done great with that every single year.

Thank you so much for having us today.

We really appreciate it.

Erin- richmond parks & rec: thank you.

