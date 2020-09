Suarez visits Messi's home Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:08s - Published 4 minutes ago Suarez visits Messi's home Gary Cotterill reports from Barcelona as Luis Suarez visits Lionel Messi at home with the player's future at Barcelona still in doubt. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Messi huddles at home as uncertainty swirls on his future with Barcelona



Lionel Messi huddles at home with his friend and current team mate Luis Suarez as the future of both players at Barcelona continues to look uncertain. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago