Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden

Nearly 100 Republican and independent leaders endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Thursday, people involved in the effort told Reuters.

Among them, one-time 2020 Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld and former Republican governor Rick Snyder of key battleground state Michigan.

The group, called “Republicans and Independents for Biden”, is headed by Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey who has become one of Trump’s fiercest critics and who spoke at the recent Democratic National Convention in support of Biden.

Whitman told Reuters, (quote) “Biden is a decent man, he’s a steady man.

Trump is trying to paint the world of Joe Biden as horrific - but that’s Trump’s America now.” The former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under Republican President George W.

Bush, Whitman said the group will target voters in a handful of battleground states, particularly suburban women and voters who do not like Trump but still hesitate to back Biden.

It is the latest Republican-led effort to oppose the re-election of Trump.

Others groups include 43 Alumni for Biden, comprised of hundreds of officials who worked for Bush, the 43rd president; Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden; and The Lincoln Project, founded by Republican political operatives.

Overall, however, Trump’s popularity in his own party remains high – with nearly 90 percent approval rating among Republican rank and file.