Rally planned to support police after Ohio school district bans thin blue line flag Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 02:13s - Published 5 minutes ago Rally planned to support police after Ohio school district bans thin blue line flag When members of the Chardon High School football team carried a “thin blue line” American flag onto the field in their season opener to show support for law enforcement, they could not have known the controversy it would create. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend