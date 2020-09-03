|
|
|
Joe Biden speaks about having conversation with Jacob Blake
Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Joe Biden speaks about having conversation with Jacob Blake
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he spoke to Jacob Blake by phone Thursday while meeting with his family in Milwaukee.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has met the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by a white...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday to discuss racial...
NPR - Published
Also reported by •BBC News
|
Dueling visits to Kenosha of Joe Biden and President Donald Trump highlight the importance of...
Delawareonline - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|