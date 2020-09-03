Global  
 

Joe Biden speaks about having conversation with Jacob Blake

Joe Biden speaks about having conversation with Jacob Blake

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he spoke to Jacob Blake by phone Thursday while meeting with his family in Milwaukee.


Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family during trip to Wisconsin

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has met the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by a white...
Belfast Telegraph

Biden Visits Kenosha, Wis., Meets Community Members And Jacob Blake's Family

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday to discuss racial...
NPR - Published Also reported by BBC News


'I thought we could defeat hate': Joe Biden meets with Jacob Blake's family, residents in Kenosha visit

Dueling visits to Kenosha of Joe Biden and President Donald Trump highlight the importance of...
Delawareonline


Just before the Democratic National Convention in mid-August, Joe Biden led with a 51% to 42% edge over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Now, both conventions are over. And according to..

Natalie Brand reports on Democratic candidate Joe Biden arriving in Kenosha to try to relieve tensions surrounding Jacob Blake police shooting (9-3-2020)

Biden landed in Milwaukee ahead of his visit with Kenosha community members.

