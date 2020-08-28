Tech sell-off slams the markets

Wall Street 's main indexes closed sharply lower Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York Wall Street has biggest gain since July, sets more records The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 450 points Wednesday as the stock market notched its best day in nearly two months. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, it's..

WorldNews 21 hours ago Zoom Quarterly Earnings Far Surpass Wall Street's Expectations



Zoom Video Communications blew Wall Street's expectations out of the water on Monday. The remote work video platform reported fiscal second-quarter earnings showing that revenue was more than four times higher this year than last. According to Markets Insider, shares of Zoom skyrocketed as much as 38% in premarket trading Tuesday. Zoom's adjusted earnings per share were 92 cents, versus 45 cents expected. Revenues were $663.5 million, versus $500.5 million expected. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970 Equity indices flat after historic contraction in Q1 GDP



Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on September 01 as official figures released a day earlier showed 23.9 per cent fall in the economy during the first quarter of the current financial year. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 85 points or 0.22 per cent at 38,714 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,415.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.Among stocks, JSW Steel was up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 276.55 per share, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance.However, ONGC dipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 79.65 per share. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and energy majors like GAIL, IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coal India traded with a negative bias.Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset the weak lead from a softer Wall Street session. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970 Stocks open weakly but are still headed for a monthly gain Stocks are mostly lower on Wall Street Monday morning after the market gave back some of its recent gains from a five-week winning streak. The S&P 500 was down..

WorldNews 3 days ago

Fred Katayama journalist Don't buy Thursday’s dip: strategist



As the Nasdaq fell 5% intraday Thursday, Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez, who last month advocated trimming positions on big cap tech stocks, says the market may have further to drop. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should later buy consumer staples, utility, and energy stocks. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:14 Published on January 1, 1970 'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going



Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970