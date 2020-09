Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash has been named head coach of a Brooklyn Nets squad that will be led by the dominant Kevin Durant next season, the NBA team said on Thursday.

Steve Nash spent the past five seasons as a player development consultant with the Warriors, where he got to know Kevin Durant, now with the Nets.

Nash, a two-time MVP, will lead a team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.

