MacKenzie Scott Is The Richest Woman In The World
MacKenzie Scott Is The Richest Woman In The World
MacKenzie Scott is the richest woman in the world.
Scott's net worth is now a staggering $68 billion.
According to CNN, Scott has surpassed L'Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyer in terms of wealth.
Scott was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos until their recent divorce.
Scott received a quarter of Bezos' Amazon shares in the couple's divorce settlement in 2019.
That equated to a 4% stake that was worth more than $35 billion at the time.