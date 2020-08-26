|
Cooper Hoffman Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s Drama | THR News
Cooper Hoffman, the son of Oscar-winning actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, is starring in Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled 1970s-set coming-of-age story.
