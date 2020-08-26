Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cooper Hoffman Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s Drama | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Cooper Hoffman Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s Drama | THR News

Cooper Hoffman Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s Drama | THR News

Cooper Hoffman, the son of Oscar-winning actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, is starring in Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled 1970s-set coming-of-age story.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philip Seymour Hoffman Philip Seymour Hoffman American actor


Paul Thomas Anderson Paul Thomas Anderson American film director, screenwriter, and producer

Bradley Cooper Looking Groovy On Set of Paul Thomas Anderson's New Film

 Bradley Cooper's shaggy hair and garb sure give him that '70s Hollywood hotshot look ... and that's great 'cause it's the vibe he's going for. The "A Star is..
TMZ.com

Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration Paul Rusesabagina arrested, accused of terrorism

 Rusesabagina's role in saving refugees during the 1994 genocide inspired an Oscar-nominated film. He has more recently been known for his criticism of the..
WorldNews

New trailers: The Comey Rule, Never Gonna Snow Again, The Doorman, and more

 Jeff Daniels as James Comey | Showtime

After the sad news of Chadwick Boseman’s death, I planned a marathon of his movies this weekend. We’re..
The Verge

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

 Before this smiling sweetheart was an A-list actor with Academy Award-winning talent, he was just another picture-perfect pipsqueak showing off his country roots..
TMZ.com
Joaquin Phoenix serious about veganism in new PETA campaign [Video]

Joaquin Phoenix serious about veganism in new PETA campaign

Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix has taken his campaign to turn the world vegan to the next level by fronting a new video for animal rights organisation PETA.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Cooper Cast as Lead in Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Philip Seymour Hoffman‘s son Cooper Hoffman will be making his acting debut! The 17-year-old son of...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this