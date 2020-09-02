Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Upending The Insurance Industry

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Upending The Insurance Industry

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Upending The Insurance Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is giving US insurers a run for their money.

With millions of Americans stuck at home, customers have both the time and motivation to shop around for better insurance deals.

According to Business Insider, price is the biggest driver for US consumers who decide to switch their insurance provider.

Of the US property & casualty insurance customers who changed their insurer in the last 12 months, 58% cited the cost of coverage as the principal reason.

Likewise, 40% of customers switched life insurance providers due to price dissatisfaction.

And as they tend to offer lower prices, full-stack insurtechs such as Lemonade pose a growing threat to incumbents' user bases.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK: The Insurance Industry Expecting A Huge Amount Of Pandemic-Related Litigation Has Led To Premiums For Businesses Shooting Up - Rahman Ravelli Solicitors

There are fears among insurance underwriters that the COVID-19 pandemic will prompt a wave of major...
Mondaq - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

This man turned his garage into free food pantry for anyone in need [Video]

This man turned his garage into free food pantry for anyone in need

“I don’t think anyone should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Barney Corrigan. Working as a caterer in the foodservice industry, he lost his scheduled jobs when the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:38Published
Cate Blanchett proud to be part of 'miracle' Venice Film Festival opening amid coronavirus [Video]

Cate Blanchett proud to be part of 'miracle' Venice Film Festival opening amid coronavirus

Cate Blanchett is thrilled to help kick off the in-person Venice Film Festival and encourage the re-emergence of the film industry amid Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Australia's economy goes down under with record, virus-led slump [Video]

Australia's economy goes down under with record, virus-led slump

A record plunge in consumption as the country went into lockdown led to its first recession in nearly 30 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published