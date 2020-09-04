Roseburg Public Schools providing childcare for teachers

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 days ago

Roseburg will have a place to take their own kids when school starts on tuesday... the district is providing free childcare... kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why teachers say this will benefit their students too.

The teachers here at eastwood elementary school are still hard at work prepping for this unique school year.

But now they have one less thing to worry about& how to care for their own kids.

Cameron pope, president, roseburg education association:?we provide great education for families and my child and children will receive great education too?

Roseburg public schools is providing teachers with childcare while they teach virtually from their classrooms. it will be in the same building where they work& so they can check on their kids through the day.

"it just as theye in their own little work space as i call it?

Cameron pope is the president of the roseburg education association.

But he a dad and a teacher first.?it was really difficult for me personally at home to teach 5th graders and to teach a 2nd grader as dad teacher?

Human resources director robert freeman says the daycare program will be temporary.

They plan to shut it down if and when students return to in-person leanring.

He says it the best way to make sure the teachers are focused& as they teach virtually.

Phoner:?it necessary& in order for our staff to be engaged in the work we need them to be engaged in?

1:13 evita:?even though day care is temporary, pope says it nice to know the district is trying to help teachers out during this difficult time.??wee all just really excited that theye taking this into consideration& and theye being good problem solvers?

If the district meets certain metrics set by the state& the district plans to bring kindergaten through 3rd grade back by october 5.

Grades 4th through 12 will follow& starting in november.

In roseburg evita garza kezi 9 news.

