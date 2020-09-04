Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News
India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC; Army chief MM Naravane says security along LAC slightly tense, defences secure; PM Modi tells women IPS personnel that they can rope in Kashmir women to stop J&K youth from taking wrong path; NCB raids Rhea & Samuel Miranda, questions Showik Chakraborty; Drug raids at Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi's residence & more news #Headlines #PangongTso #NCBraids