Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:44s - Published
India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC; Army chief MM Naravane says security along LAC slightly tense, defences secure; PM Modi tells women IPS personnel that they can rope in Kashmir women to stop J&K youth from taking wrong path; NCB raids Rhea & Samuel Miranda, questions Showik Chakraborty; Drug raids at Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi's residence & more news #Headlines #PangongTso #NCBraids


Situation along China border serious, Indian Army taken ample precautionary steps: Army Chief Naravane [Video]

Situation along China border serious, Indian Army taken ample precautionary steps: Army Chief Naravane

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on his Leh meeting with the soldiers. He said that the situation along LAC is slightly tensed and Army has taken precautionary..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Army Chief shows confidence in resolving differences with China through talks [Video]

Army Chief shows confidence in resolving differences with China through talks

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on India-China ongoing border tensions. He said, "For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China [Video]

'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China

Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is visiting Ladakh amid the escalating between India and China at the LAC met with officers and jawans stationed in the area. General Naravane admitted that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published