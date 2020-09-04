Army Chief MM Naravane visits Leh, says LAC 'slightly tense' | Oneindia News

Situation along China border serious, Indian Army taken ample precautionary steps: Army Chief Naravane



Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on his Leh meeting with the soldiers. He said that the situation along LAC is slightly tensed and Army has taken precautionary steps.

Army Chief shows confidence in resolving differences with China through talks



Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on India-China ongoing border tensions. He said, "For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously" [been working to resolve it through talks].