Thursday, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 224 and Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township regarding a collision.

Just before 10:45 a.m.

3 injured in pickup truck vs semi crash on US 224 in Van Wert County

Martin was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The semi driver was uninjured.

