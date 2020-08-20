Global  
 

3 injured in pickup truck vs semi crash on US 224 in Van Wert County

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Just before 10:45 a.m.

Thursday, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 224 and Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township regarding a collision.

An ohio city man is hospitalized after a crash involving a semi truck in van wert.

The crash happened around 10-45 this morning, on u-s 2-24 and lincoln highway.

Troopers say 50-year-old "donald martin" was driving a pick up truck westbound on lincoln highway when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a semi traveling north on u-s 2-24.state police say martin's truck spun around and went into the side of the road.

Martin was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The semi driver was uninjured.

This crash remains




