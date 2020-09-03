Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-fascist shooting suspect killed during arrest

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Anti-fascist shooting suspect killed during arrest

Anti-fascist shooting suspect killed during arrest

Police say they shot dead an anti-fascist activist, Michael Reinoehl, on Thursday as they moved in to arrest him for the alleged fatal shooting of a right-wing activist in Portland, Oregon, last weekend.

Matthew Larotonda reports.

The anti-fascist activist suspected by authorities in the shooting death of a right-wing protester in Portland last week has been shot and killed by authorities sent to arrest him.

48-year-old Michael Reinoehl was wanted on a charge of murder.

Police say a fugitive task force was "conducting surveillance" when he left an apartment building in Olympia, Washington and got in a car.

Then there was a confrontation.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office, which is responsible for investigating the incident, says the exact circumstances have not been confirmed.

Lieutenant Ray Brady: "There were shots that were fired into the vehicle and the subject fled from the vehicle, at which time there were additional shots that were fired.

(...) At this point the information we have is that he was armed.

I have not confirmed that at this point but again very preliminary into our investigation.

And I do not know whether or not the subject fired at law enforcement in this case." Reinoehl had provided security for Black Lives Matter protests in Portland.

In social media posts he described himself as a military veteran and anti-fascist.

But he was allegedly involved in the shooting of 39-year-old Aaron Danielson on Saturday night, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Danielson was among a caravan of right-wing counter-protesters who rode pickup trucks into downtown and clashed with the other side.

Reinoehl died only hours after Vice News broadcast a video in which he appeared to admit he shot Danielson, and said he acted in self-defense, fearing for his life and the life of a friend of color.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says

 A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through..
WorldNews

Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect

 A senior Justice Dept. official says a federal task force in Lacey, Washington killed Portland, Oregon shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl on Thursday. He was..
USATODAY.com

Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators, says AP source

 A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him,..
New Zealand Herald

Portland protests cause journalists, cops to clash

 For nearly 100 days, reporters have been covering protests that often turn violent in Portland, Oregon. In the chaos, some journalists have been injured or..
USATODAY.com

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Suspect in Portland shooting killed by law enforcement

 As Portland protests inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement approach 100 continuous days this weekend, law enforcement shot and killed a suspect in a fatal..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Man suspected of killing right-wing protester shot by police

 The man suspected of shooting and killing a right-wing protester in Portland was killed by police. Also, Joe Biden says he spoke with Jacob Blake, who was shot..
CBS News

Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect as investigators moved to arrest him

 Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington.
USATODAY.com

Olympia, Washington Olympia, Washington State capital and city in Washington, United States


Tweets about this

royuzue

@ROYUZUE Anti-fascist shooting suspect killed during arrest: https://t.co/6mgGkuh2z7 via Reuters News 13 minutes ago

nancy_holly1

Nancy Holly RT @ChiefExecBear: Antifa= Anti Facism. Those fighting in WW2 were Anti Fascist. Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting Is Killed by Officers… 3 hours ago

NewsJunkie60

Shoosh 1 🌊 🎳✈️🇺🇸🏈🏏🎼 RT @meetnpatatas: IMO (I am a veteran Marine ANTIFA) ANTIFA Hero killed for being anti fascist. He defended himself against fascists. Susp… 3 hours ago

meetnpatatas

Betweendalines 🌹🌻 Fortitudine Vincimus IMO (I am a veteran Marine ANTIFA) ANTIFA Hero killed for being anti fascist. He defended himself against fascists.… https://t.co/K7Wajl2Kdj 3 hours ago

jckwvs

victoryatsea Suspect in Portland fatal shooting has been killed: reports https://t.co/IukkkorWpS The death of Reinoehl, a so ca… https://t.co/EvgtxEQ0G2 4 hours ago

EdithOhaja1

Edith Ohaja I pray for an end to the violence in Jesus' name. ××× "Police shot and killed an anti-fascist activist on Thursda… https://t.co/GtbzYywX5D 4 hours ago

tehmimzy

Hopefawn Levenson Anti-Fascist Michael Forest Reinoehl, Suspect in Portland Shooting of White Supremacist, Is Killed by Nationalist O… https://t.co/utxAHt2zHc 5 hours ago

jonmspangler

Jon Spangler #VoteBluetoSaveAmerica #BidenHarris Protester Suspect In Portland Shooting Death Killed. ("Danielson was a supporter of the far-right regional politica… https://t.co/dHSfCRnz5s 8 hours ago