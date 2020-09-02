Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers

Lionel Messi 's father and agent Jorge Messi avoids questions from the media as he arrives to speak with lawyers regarding his son's request to leave Barcelona .

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said he is not keen on seeing Lionel Messi arrive in the Premier League. Messi told FC Barcelona last week he wanted to..

Lionel Messi's father and agent tells La Liga that the 700m euro (£624m) release clause in the forward's Barcelona contract is not valid.

Messi's brother Rodrigo joins talks with lawyers Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo joins his father and lawyers to discuss the Barcelona forward's request to leave the club.

Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge has arrived in Barcelona and is expected to try to negotiate...

