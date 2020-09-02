Global  
 

Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi avoids questions from the media as he arrives to speak with lawyers regarding his son's request to leave Barcelona.


Messi's brother Rodrigo joins talks with lawyers [Video]

Messi's brother Rodrigo joins talks with lawyers

Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo joins his father and lawyers to discuss the Barcelona forward's request to leave the club.

Barcelona's 700m euro release clause not valid, says Messi's father

 Lionel Messi's father and agent tells La Liga that the 700m euro (£624m) release clause in the forward's Barcelona contract is not valid.
Don't want to see Lionel Messi in Premier League, says Liverpool's Andy Robertson

 Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said he is not keen on seeing Lionel Messi arrive in the Premier League. Messi told FC Barcelona last week he wanted to..
Suarez agrees deal with Juventus - Balague

 Barcelona forward Luis Suarez agrees to join Juventus, reports BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.
Lionel Messi´s dad and agent Jorge arrives in Barcelona for showdown talks

Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge has arrived in Barcelona and is expected to try to negotiate...
Messi's dad leaves restaurant before talks [Video]

Messi's dad leaves restaurant before talks

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge was greeted by a crowd of reporters and camera crews after leaving a Barcelona restaurant on Wednesday.

Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting [Video]

Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, landed in Barcelona Tuesday morning and was expected to hold talks with the Catalan club over future of his son.

