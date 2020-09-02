|
Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers
Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers
Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi avoids questions from the media as he arrives to speak with lawyers regarding his son's request to leave Barcelona.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge has arrived in Barcelona and is expected to try to negotiate...
SoccerNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Daily Star
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Messi's dad leaves restaurant before talks
Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge was greeted by a crowd of reporters and camera crews after leaving a Barcelona restaurant on Wednesday.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:18Published
|
Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting
Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, landed in Barcelona Tuesday morning and was expected to hold talks with the Catalan club over future of his son.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53Published