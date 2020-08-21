Strictly Come Dancing 2020: All 12 celebrities announced

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of "serial incompetence", highlighting 12 U-turns on policy relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Labour leader also expressed concern over the test, trace and isolate system which he argued was vital to progress against the disease.
At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of patience”, following criticism fromTory backbenchers which saw one describe events over the summer recess as a“mega-disaster from one day to the next”.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government has 'lurched from crisis to crisis' following a series of u-turns by ministers, and accused the government of wasting valuable time during the summer recess instead of preparing for a possible winter coronavirus outbreak.