Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Which celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly so far?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Which celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly so far?

Which celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly so far?

The celebrity contestants confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing sofar include an EastEnders actress, an Olympic boxer and a reality TV star.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Olympic Games Olympic Games Major international sport event

Olympic flame goes on display near Tokyo’s National Stadium [Video]

Olympic flame goes on display near Tokyo’s National Stadium

The Olympic flame will go on display at the Japanese Olympic Museum until next year's torch relay ahead of the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Games.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:22Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards

Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day. On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020. Awards were virtually conferred in a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid floral tribute to Dhyan Chand. Rijiju paid the respect at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. "Today is an important day for all of us, especially the sporting fraternity. Today is the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. We have decided to increase prize money for both sports, adventure awards," he said. National Sports Day is celebrated every year in India on August 29 since 2012. National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. The hockey legend won gold medals in the Olympics for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936. On this day every year, nation honours its sporting heroes with recognitions. Awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand, Dronacharya.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment Eight celebrities have already been confirmed for this year's series of #Strictly, but which other stars have been… https://t.co/KOTHStqfAD 2 hours ago

tyongfdea

TAEYONG'S GROWL HAS MADE ME UNSTABLE🌹 The last 6 months have just been exposing which celebrities should just shut up and look pretty 🥴 9 hours ago

suckmypeepee96

SHIVERMETIMBERS This is quite difficult but we cannot be picking and choosing which celebrities asses to kiss. You cannot be indiff… https://t.co/CgtbCiD0ZE 10 hours ago

user00253226

user @soodamsexual @d0ritoo @tylerrjoseph first of all i’m talking about blackpink who i also follow and like but they h… https://t.co/n5wsayw3qO 10 hours ago

SquirrelMoose59

🤫Supernatural fangirl 🤬 @LegacyObits Because those celebrities for the most part have been role models for most fans. Those who take on the… https://t.co/HF2LOI716M 11 hours ago

qlduhs

almost the clever country 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 @adamajacoby Ask her which Hollywood celebrities have been executed at Gitmo and replaced by lookalikes 🤣. That on… https://t.co/GIB0ka9NOq 12 hours ago

NorCalHK

NorCalHongKong @SweetieBitters @yuramahgul @DigitalTrends @DisneysMulan @disneyplus Here are some who have spoken out and plenty o… https://t.co/yWSQMdTnbM 13 hours ago

DesireeCPO30

Desiree Random Last Name @ShortErica @MargieDemocracy @DeAnna4Congress I am going to hope it was a genuine misunderstanding. Which I think i… https://t.co/e13iTHn0mf 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Strictly Rumours & Katie Price On YouTube | Good Vibes Only [Video]

Strictly Rumours & Katie Price On YouTube | Good Vibes Only

This week in entertainment, rumours swirl for Strictly Come Dancing’s socially-distanced return in October. We look back a decade to perhaps the best series of The X Factor in 2010, Katie Price is..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 24:19Published