Shannon Sharpe on OG Anunoby's 3PT buzzer beater: 'It was an exceptional play' | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on OG Anunoby's 3PT buzzer beater: 'It was an exceptional play' | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on OG Anunoby's 3PT buzzer beater: 'It was an exceptional play' | UNDISPUTED

The Toronoto Raptors fought their way out of a 0-3 deficit with a spectacular .5 second Buzzer Beater from OG Anunoby, leading to a 104-103 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide whether they believe Boston blew it be allowing the 3 point shot to happen, or if they credit Toronto for an extraordinary play.


