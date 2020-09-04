PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song ‘Bella Ciao’. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an "abomination".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government's proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as "wrong".