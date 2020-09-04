Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:54s - Published
PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

How does Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill violate international law? [Video]

How does Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill violate international law?

Legal experts say a bill proposed by the UK is designed to override key portions of a deal on Northern Ireland signed less than a year ago

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:25Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song ‘Bella Ciao’. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill [Video]

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Brexit: PM defends planned changes to Withdrawal Agreement

 The government publishes a bill which overwrites key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU.
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Brexit: UK and EU set for emergency talks as tensions rise

 The EU calls for clarity over Boris Johnson's proposed changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Concerns over Boris Johnson's 'moonshot' testing plans

 Medical experts raise doubts about plans to have "millions" of coronavirus tests processed every day.
BBC News
All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson has urged people to limit their social contact “as much aspossible” and to minimise interactions with other households as he outlinednew measures to control a surge in coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

A year later, Amazon’s voice assistant alliance still hasn’t attracted any of its rivals

 Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Last September, Amazon announced a voice assistant alliance ahead of its yearly fall event with the goal to ensure..
The Verge

Facebook engineer quits, accusing company of "profiting off hate"

 "I'm quitting because I can no longer stomach contributing to an organization that is profiting off hate in the US and globally," Ashok Chandwaney said.
CBS News

Former NSA chief Keith Alexander has joined Amazon’s board of directors

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Gen. Keith Alexander is joining Amazon’s board of directors, the company revealed in a Securities and..
The Verge
Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an “abomination”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Starmer: Government’s reneging on EU deal ‘wrong’ [Video]

Starmer: Government’s reneging on EU deal ‘wrong’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government’s proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as “wrong”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: UK and EU set for emergency talks as tensions rise

The EU calls for clarity over Boris Johnson's proposed changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


European Union: The Changing Face Of Cross-border Dispute Resolution After Brexit - Giambrone & Partners

On the evening of 31 December 2020 the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 will come into effect which rescinds...
Mondaq - Published

UK: Art: UK Import Taxes And Brexit - Withers LLP

The UK has long been a tax efficient entry point for the import of artworks and other assets into the...
Mondaq - Published


Tweets about this

Chief_Exec_com

Chief-Exec.com PM will insist that Britain will “prosper mightily” if it leaves the transition period without a deal, saying that… https://t.co/nKjpU6OUJg 16 hours ago

SamuelHFletcher

Samuel Fletcher Brexit: Boris Johnson insists UK is 'ready' and will 'prosper mightily' ... https://t.co/keCh82bkeZ via @YouTube 1 day ago

digger736

Steve 3.5% RT @SueScarrott: A country in recession, mid pandemic & even according to business, woefully unprepared, #BorisJohnson still spouts BULLSH*… 2 days ago

SueScarrott

Susan Scarrott A country in recession, mid pandemic & even according to business, woefully unprepared, #BorisJohnson still spouts… https://t.co/9ycVBrB2Ff 2 days ago

Boadicea51

Boadicea RT @Queen_Avatar_: Brexit: PM insists UK is 'ready' and will 'prosper mightily' regardless of trade deal https://t.co/FzN0gncpPv. After… 3 days ago

TeleiosUNLMTD

Jeshurun [89 RUN] RT @ITVNewsPolitics: 'We will prosper mightily one way or the other' @BorisJohnson insists the UK is 'ready' for any #Brexit eventuality,… 3 days ago

WelshBritish54

Welsh British WTO is The Very Best Deal for Britain and With Hold The £39 Billion Brexit: PM insists UK is 'ready' and will 'pro… https://t.co/7Qv6aWNxjD 3 days ago

MyVideosToWatch

Films4You Watch "Brexit: Boris Johnson insists UK is 'ready' and will 'prosper mightily' regardless of trade deal |" on YouTu… https://t.co/WLnBNvkZRR 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bill aimed at modifying Brexit deal revealed [Video]

Bill aimed at modifying Brexit deal revealed

Ministers are planning to override parts of the Brexit deal with a bill that could be "inconsistent" with it.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:37Published
SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row [Video]

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row

The SNP's Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a liar as the pair clashed overthe Government's plan to revisit the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published
Controversial Brexit changes published [Video]

Controversial Brexit changes published

The Government has published a bill which would give the UK powers to make changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:12Published