Despite his claims to respect veterans more than anyone, President Donald Trump has frequently made offensive statements about members of the armed forces and their families.

Portis Buzzsaw @lisastark351 Trump has a long history of disrespecting veterans and active military. They know it too. He’s the fi… https://t.co/Wb6vnPlnXi 4 hours ago

Bill Moran @ProjectLincoln I recall when this was brought up during his trip to Europe. I don’t understand why it wasn’t a big… https://t.co/tTgV5yUEtw 3 hours ago

Seth Andrews @CBSNews @benstracy Problem is, Trump has a history of disrespecting military veterans, jabbing John McCain for bei… https://t.co/FRvLxXXR5Y 2 hours ago

Cloudydays16 need PPE now RT @SethAndrewsTTA : @CBSNews @benstracy Problem is, Trump has a history of disrespecting military veterans, jabbing John McCain for being a… 2 hours ago

Michael L Wayne RT @BillMoranWBKS : @ProjectLincoln I recall when this was brought up during his trip to Europe. I don’t understand why it wasn’t a big deal… 2 hours ago

DPA Holy shit, Tik Tok, yes I’m on Tik Tok, I’m on it for the articles but it’s exploding with Trump supporters disavow… https://t.co/FtNale1d25 1 hour ago

Kelly @JasonIsbell He showed his true colors when he disrespected the Khans back in 2016. Then again when he continually… https://t.co/aCGLCGbFnA 17 minutes ago