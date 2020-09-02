Global  
 

D'Elia Faces More Accusers

Disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia is facing more allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to CNN, two women say D'Elia exposed himself to them.

In one instance, masturbated in front of them without their consent.

Actress Megan Drust alleges D'Elia exposed himself to her while she was in her car, and then began to masturbate.

D'Elia is already facing allegations of sexual misconduct from five other women, who allege that the actor sent them sexual photos.


