Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom'

(CNN) Anna Faris, one of the stars of CBS sitcom 'Mom,' is leaving the show ahead of its eighth season.

Faris and Warner Bros.

Television, which produces the series, released statements Friday confirming the news.

"The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in her statement.

"I'm so thankful to [creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience." "From the inception of 'Mom,' Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy.