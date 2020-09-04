Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom'

Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom'

(CNN) Anna Faris, one of the stars of CBS sitcom 'Mom,' is leaving the show ahead of its eighth season.

Faris and Warner Bros.

Television, which produces the series, released statements Friday confirming the news.

"The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in her statement.

"I'm so thankful to [creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience." "From the inception of 'Mom,' Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Anna Faris Is Leaving Mom Ahead of Season 8

One of the moms is leaving Mom. After seven years on the CBS sitcom, Anna Faris is saying goodbye to...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Anna Faris’ Surprising ‘Mom’ Exit — What Does It Mean for Her Character?


Extra - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy 'Mom' | THR News [Video]

Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy 'Mom' | THR News

CBS' comedy 'Mom' will go into its eighth season without one of its two leads.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:26Published