Three suspects are now facing murder charges, as the family of Dwayne French reacts to his death

Three suspects are now facing murder charges, as the family of Dwayne French react to his death

Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of a terre haute man.

They are all facing murder charges.

Police arrested shane johnson, loghan morris, and jeffrey william recupido .

Officers say they killed dwayne french.

According to police..."french" died wednesda from serious brain injuries.

At 5 o'clock...you heard from his family.

Now... news 10's richard solomon shares a heartbreaking message from his mother.

Richard was with the family earlier today.

[take pkg outcue: standard duration:1:51] pk} right here is where neighbors found dwayne french.

He was bleeding out after being jumped...robbed...and beaten nearly left for dead.

I spoke with his family who says this was unexpected...and completely unnecessary.

"what are some of the emotions you all are feeling standing in this spot right now...anger.....lots of anger.... " jay presnell says he's filled with shock...as he and his family prepare to bury his brother....dwayne french.

"he had so much to live for..it's wasn't supposed to be this way."

In the early morning hours of august 21st...french was getting ready to head to work.

That's when he was beaten and..and robbed by 3 people.

He was taken to a hospital in indianapolis where he was in a coma for 11 days.

His mother sandra french...says she was only able to see him once before he died.

"it was terrible he was unresponsive there too cause the whole back of his head was split open that's why he had so much brain damage" terre haute police sergeant ryan adamson says these 3.

Shane johnson, loghan morris, and jeffrey william recupido are now facing murder charges "we can never take it back, we can never bring mr. french back but hopefully this helps and gives peace and closure to the victims family" the family says there's no amount of justice...that could bring their frenchie back.

"im missing my bestfriend and riding buddy.....im missing my loving son" the family says they're preparing to have a motorcycle ride in honor of french.

They want everyone to know how loved he was.

Reporting in terre haute richard solomon news 10.

