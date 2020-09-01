Teacher Union Concerned About Return To Classroom

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

The Alabama Education Association explained to Megan Reyna why it's concerned with parts of the plan.

Some teachers in Huntsville city schools will soon have classrooms filled with students.

Case their staff becomes overwhelmed.

The district returns to in- person instruction with a staggered schedule starting september 14.

Keller says:"we thought it was important that the people who do the work day in and day out actually have their voices heard here in this process."

Adam keller represents district two for the alabama education association -- which includes huntsville city schools.

He said when the district rolled out the initial plan to start the year virtually -- teachers seemed pleased.

But a recent decision by the district influenced keller to reach out to teachers in huntsville.

Keller says:"what we've heard from our educators is that they have had very little input on any of these plans for the district.

They are the experts in the classroom, they need to have their opinions out there, they need to have their needs addressed and you can't address them if you don't ask them what they are.

" the association sent out a survey tuesday to all its members and asked them to share it with non-members... in order to fully understand the obstacles teachers are facing.

Thursday night, the huntsville city school board talked about precautions in place for students and faculty health and safety.

Keller sat in on that meeting.

Keller says:"i can tell you that i heard from many of our educators that they ended the board meeting with more questions than they started it.

" outside hcs main office megan says:"now all huntsville city schools employees have until midnight to complete the survey sent out by the association.

Keller says he'll then bring those concerns here to huntsville city school leaders.

Reporting in huntsville, megan reyna