La Scala transitions to subscription model

The restaurant is rolling out a unique subscription model and is delivering meals to customers' doors.

Covid-19.

News 18's joe paul asked the owners of a downtown institution about their new business model.

Nat pop the kitchen at la scala italian restaurant is bustling.

But the dining area is full of stacked chairs and glassware.

"we closed the restaurant, i think march 20 was our last day open, and during that time we kept asking ourselves, 'how do you run a restaurant during a pandemic?'" the solution?

Co-owner kirsten serrano says the service, called good to go, is contactless and pandemic-safe.

"we take subscribers online, people can get either weekly or bi- weekly subscriptions.

They sign up for the amount of food they want and then we deliver that on thursdays."

The menu changes every two weeks and consists of la scala favorites as well as new options.

The food is sourced from the serrano's farm in west point and other local producers.

Co-owner francisco serrano says he misses the busy dining area.

"well, it's a big change.

We've been working for 20 years serving the community.

The people come and go, the noise.

It's a big change.

It's a little bit sad, i think, for everybody."

Many downtown restaurants are reopening.

But he says la scala is playing it safe.

"what we try is, try to open when pretty much everything has come down and everybody feels really, really safe, you know, because this pandemic is really, really bad."

Joe paul, news 18.

La scala has been adding new subscribers every week.

Owners say the community response has been steady.

But there's still room for growth.

