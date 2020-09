One year after death of Bryon Williams in LVMPD custody Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 10 minutes ago One year after death of Bryon Williams in LVMPD custody One year after the death of Bryon Williams in LVMPD custody. His family is holding a press conference this afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEIR CALLS FOR JUSTICE.WILLIAMS DIED IN LAS VEGASPOLICE CUSTODY LAST YEAR.WILLIAMS TOLD POLICE HECOULDN'T BREATHE A TOTAL OF-17- TIMES.OFFICERS SAY HE WAS RIDING ABIKE WITHOUT LIGHTS.HE RAN AND OFFICERS CUFFED HIM.IT WAS RULED HIS DEATH WASCAUSED BY METH INTOXICATION AHEART CONDITION...THE LEGAL TEAM OF BYRONWILLIAMS IS HOLDING A PRESSCONFERENCE TODAY ON ZOOMDEMANDING JUSTICE .STANDING UP FOR CHANGE! A"BLACK LIVES MATTER





