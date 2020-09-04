Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled on Sept 6 by NCB; Sushant's cook arrested

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to grill Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday.

NCB has summoned Rhea for investigation.

Rhea will be confronted with brother Showik Chakraborty, who was taken into custody by NCB for four days over drug charges.

NCB has arrested at least six people, including late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda.

NCB said Dipesh Sawant’s role was that of a witness in the case.

