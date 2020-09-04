Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled on Sept 6 by NCB; Sushant's cook arrested

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to ask actress Rhea Chakraborty to join investigation over Bollywood drug links. Deputy Director General of South-Western Region, Mutha Ashok Jain said, "Today we have obtained the police custody remand of two more persons so that makes four people in our custody remand."Coming to Rhea, Jain said, "We'll be asking her to join the investigation."
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda will be in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 09, a local court in Mumbai ordered on September 05. Both were arrested by the NCB on September 04 over drug related charges. On the other hand, Kaizen Ibrahim has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Highlighting Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s arrests of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh, on September 05 said that the actions by NCB proved that Mumbai Police wanted to hide something. "From NCB's arrests, a drug angle has also come to light, which the family doesn't know about." He raised question on Mumbai Police's action in regards to the case by saying that the family have been saying since starting that the actions and attitude of Mumbai Police is very suspicious. "It is cleared that Mumbai Police are hiding several angles and what the police were trying to hide will be unearthed during the investigation."
In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, Narcotics Control Bureau officials on September 05 left from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim. The NCB is going to produce them before court. Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda who were arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput death case yesterday.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showmik Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Along with Showmik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested over drug charges by NCB. On Friday, NCB had raided the residences of Showmik and Miranda. NCB has been questioning Showmik and others over drug allegations in Sushant’s death case. Showik lives with sister Rhea. Both Showik Chakraborty and Miranda, who is Rajput’s house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search.NCB had also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. NCB said Parihar used to procure drugs on Showmik’s instructions. Watch the full video for more details.
