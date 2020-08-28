Global  
 

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday.

Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death.

Rhea was sent to judicial custody till Sept 22 after 3 days of consecutive questioning.

NCB claimed that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB had earlier arrested Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager and Samuel Miranda.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said CBI & ED are also probing Sushant’s death.

He said, “I don’t have to say anything about the background of this story.

Already, three agencies are working in their own ways to probe the matter.

ED is looking into it, NCB & CBI looking into this.

Let them do their work.” Watch the full video for more details.


Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Special Public Prosecutor, Atul Sarpande said, "She has been sent to jail upto 22nd of this month. Her bail application has been rejected. Today she will stay here (in NCB office) and will go to the jail tomorrow morning." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "Three agencies are probing the matter. Let them do their job. Findings of NCB came to the fore, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested, and there was a furore in the country. ED and CBI are still probing, findings will come and they will be alarming. I think Sushant will get justice." Recently, Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death.

In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions started pouring in soon after the arrest. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed Rhea's arrest and said 'God is with us'. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reacted to the tweet. Reacting to Rhea's arrest, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said NCB must have found evidence against her. Pandey had initiated the criminal case against Rhea before handing it over to the CBI. Calling it a 'travesty of justice', Rhea's lawyer said three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues.

While speaking to media in Patna on September 08, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "I am not excited with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, I am neither happy nor sad with this news. The sympathy of entire nation is with Sushant Singh Rajput's family. I don't have any reason to be happy personally. I only want that truth must come out." "Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must have found evidence against her," Bihar DGP added.

