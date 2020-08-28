After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday.

Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death.

Rhea was sent to judicial custody till Sept 22 after 3 days of consecutive questioning.

NCB claimed that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB had earlier arrested Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager and Samuel Miranda.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said CBI & ED are also probing Sushant’s death.

He said, “I don’t have to say anything about the background of this story.

Already, three agencies are working in their own ways to probe the matter.

ED is looking into it, NCB & CBI looking into this.

Let them do their work."