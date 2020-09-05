Global
Pres. Trump cancels race-related training sessions in federal agencies
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Pres. Trump cancels race-related training sessions in federal agencies
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:32s - Published
6 minutes ago
The memo called the training "anti-American propaganda."
Trump is banning federal agencies from conducting workplace training sessions on race, which he believes are 'anti-American propaganda'
It's unclear whether these government programs exist, or if they preach that "virtually all White...
Business Insider - Published
12 hours ago
