Facebook Blocks Suicide Livestream: Euthanasia Supporter

Facebook has banned a terminally ill Frenchman from livestreaming after he announced plans to broadcast his death on the platform, Agence France-Presse reported Saturday per French 24.

Alain Cocq, 57, suffers from a painful and incurable illness that causes the walls of his arteries to stick together and has said he expects to die within the week after spending the last 34 years in the terminal stage of his disease, the outlet reported.

In the past, he’s used his condition to draw attention to the plight of terminally ill patients and champion reform of France’s right-to-die law.


