'It's going to be a massive boost' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:52s - Published 5 minutes ago 'It's going to be a massive boost' Brentford manager Thomas Frank reflects on his sides new stadium which he believes will be a "massive boost" for the club. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this syafaat bakrie RT @AnfieldRd96: • Solid second half after a poor start. • Good to see Matip in the line up. • Get ready for Minamino SZN. • Harvey Eliot… 24 minutes ago