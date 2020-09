Hundreds pack Fremont St. in Las Vegas amid coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:42s - Published 1 minute ago Hundreds pack Fremont St. in Las Vegas amid coronavirus pandemic NEWS: Many patrons were not wearing masks and others were wearing masks pulled down away from their face on the first day of Labor Day weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN LAS VEGAS.VIEWER VIDEO SHOWS LARGE CROWDSPACKED TOGETHER - - MANYWITHOUT MASKS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE NEAR THE STRIP- - WITH THE CONSEQUENCES OFIGNORING SAFETY PROCEDURES -THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND.SEAN?NINA - - THE CONSEQUESNCESCOULD BE DIRE FOR THE HEALTHAND ECONOMY OF SOUTHERN NEVADA-- AND OUR SURROUNDING STATES.VIDEO TAKEN BY VIEWER MARTINLAURSEN SHOWS HUNDREDS ANDHUNDREDS OF PEOPLE PACKEDTOGETHER ON FREMONT STREET LASTNIGHT - SOME WITHOUT MASKS ANDOTHER WITH THEIR MASKS PULLEDDOWN AROUND THEIR CHIN.BEFORE THIS WEEKEND - CLARKCOUNTY CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS WEREDOWN.DAILY CASES FRIDAY SAT AT 131PEOPLE - - DOWN FROM A PEAK1,469 CASES A DAY IN MID-JULY.SETTING US BACK.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADAGOVERNOR "PLEASE HELP US GETTHROUGH THIS WEEKEND.WE HAD A MAJOR SETBACK AFTERMEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.WE HADANOTHER ONE AFTER THE FOURTH OFJULY.THIS IS OUR THIRD BIG ONE OFTHE SUMMER."SISOLAK WARNS THAT IF TOURISTSGET SICK HERE - - AND THENBEGIN SPREADING THE VIRUS BACKHOME - IT COULD LEAD TO LASVEGAS'S ECONOMIC RUIN.HE SAYS WE WOULDN'T NEED TOSHUT OURSELVES DOWN AGAIN - -BECAUSE TRAVEL BANS FROM OTHERSTATES WOULD EFFECTIVELY DO THESAME THING - - AND THAT COULDHAPPEN.SO - - DO WHAT EXPERTS SUGGEST- WEAR YOUR MASK PROPERLY -MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE - -AND BE SAFE THIS LABOR DAY.AFTER PREVIOUS HOLIDAYS - -CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS BEGANRISING IN THE TWO WEEKS AFTERTHE CELEBRATIONS.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.AND OFFICIALS ACROSS THE NATIONARE ECHOING GOVERNOR SISOLAK'S





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Study finds increase in drug overdose deaths amid pandemic



September is known as National Drug Recovery Month and this year concerning data shows an increase in overdose deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:53 Published 6 hours ago Big crowd on Fremont Street Experience



Take a look at what officials have been warning about — big crowds during the holiday weekend. Thousands of people were observed Friday night on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 6 hours ago Wynn Las Vegas Turns Off the Buffet Table



Wynn Hotels' Las Vegas property is turning off its all-you-can-eat buffet service, despite best efforts to continue offering it amid the pandemic. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago