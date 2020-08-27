Global  
 

Financial Focus for September 7

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:48s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

A nearly $6 million safety project starts tomorrow on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas.

Over Labor Day Weekend theaters saw the largest numbers of people returning to the cinema since they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

IT'S TO PROTECT PEOPLE WHO AREWALKING DOWNTOWN.THE MONEY WILL BE USED FORBOLLARDS..STREET LIGHTING..TRAFFIC SIGNALS..AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS.STARTING TOMORROW..EXPECT SOME TRAFFICRESTRICTIONS AT FREMONT ANDMAIN STREET..FREMONT AND 1ST..AND FREMONT AND 4TH.THE PROJECT WILL TAKE ABOUT 9MONTHS TO COMPLETE.IT APPEARS AMERICANS AREHEADING BACK TO THE MOVIES.THIS WEEKEND ...MORE PEOPLE WENT TO THEATERSTHAN THEY HAVE IN NEARLY SIXMONTHS.ABOUT 70-PERCENT OF THE MOVIETHEATERS AROUND THE COUNTRY AREOPEN.BUT THEY'RE LIMITING AUDIENCESTO HALF CAPACITY.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..




