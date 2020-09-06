Stabbing witnesses describe 'casual' and 'cold' attacker in Birmingham attacks

Two members of the public have recalled the moment they witnessed the stabbings, and the aftermath of the attacks, in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police has since launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured.
West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.
West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random.
West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight.