Stabbing witnesses describe 'casual' and 'cold' attacker in Birmingham attacks

Veteran bar owner and businessman Savvas Sfrantzis and local bar manager DavidNash describe witnessing one of the attacks in Hurst Street, Birmingham, andseeing the alleged attacker flee the scene.



West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:25 Published on January 1, 1970

