Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stabbing witnesses describe 'casual' and 'cold' attacker in Birmingham attacks

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Stabbing witnesses describe 'casual' and 'cold' attacker in Birmingham attacks

Stabbing witnesses describe 'casual' and 'cold' attacker in Birmingham attacks

Veteran bar owner and businessman Savvas Sfrantzis and local bar manager DavidNash describe witnessing one of the attacks in Hurst Street, Birmingham, andseeing the alleged attacker flee the scene.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Birmingham Birmingham Major city in the English Midlands

Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack [Video]

Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack

Two members of the public have recalled the moment they witnessed the stabbings, and the aftermath of the attacks, in Birmingham. West Midlands Police has since launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings [Video]

West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings [Video]

One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published
No suggestion Birmingham attack terror related, police say [Video]

No suggestion Birmingham attack terror related, police say

West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published

Hurst Street Hurst Street Street in Birmingham, United Kingdom


Tweets about this