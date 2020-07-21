Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland

Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland

Stephen Kenny was left ruing his side’s lack of match sharpness and finishingtouch as the Republic of Ireland fell to the first defeat of his reign asmanager.

Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Finland in the Nations League marked adisappointing return of international football to Dublin after coronaviruslockdown.

The defeat, in front of a near-empty Aviva Stadium, came at thehands of Fredrik Jensen who fired a second-half winner from close range just18 seconds after coming on as a substitute.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stephen Kenny (football manager) Stephen Kenny (football manager) Irish footballer and manager

Finns beat lacklustre Republic of Ireland in Dublin

 Stephen Kenny suffers his first defeat as Republic of Ireland boss as his side fall to a 1-0 Nations League home defeat by Finland.
BBC News

Injury-time Duffy goal earns Kenny point in first Republic match

 Shane Duffy's injury-time goal rescues a 1-1 draw for new Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny in the Nations League opener in Bulgaria.
BBC News
Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland [Video]

Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

New Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny faces a tricky test in Bulgaria forhis first match in charge of the senior side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Republic Republic Form of government where the head of state is elected


Finland Finland Nordic country on the Baltic Sea

Ryan Giggs praises hard work and concentration as Wales defeat Finland [Video]

Ryan Giggs praises hard work and concentration as Wales defeat Finland

Ryan Giggs praised Wales’ desire and focus after seeing his side start theirNations League campaign with victory in Finland. Kieffer Moore’s 80th-minutefinish from close range secured a 1-0 win at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium andgave Euro 2020 qualifiers Wales a third successive victory. “It was difficultbecause not many of the players have had minutes on the pitch being so earlyin the season,” Giggs said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Bale half-time substitution planned - Wales boss Giggs after win in Finland

 Gareth Bale's half-time substitution during Wales' 1-0 win in Finland was planned beforehand, according to manager Ryan Giggs.
BBC News
Finnish ice hockey fans threaten club with boycott over game in violence-torn Minsk [Video]

Finnish ice hockey fans threaten club with boycott over game in violence-torn Minsk

fans say it would risk legitimising the authority of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who was elected for a sixth term after a hugely contested presidential election on August 9.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:43Published

Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland

Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman [Video]

Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman

Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in the World War II film The Last Rifleman, with the production scheduled to commence shooting this winter in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League international association football tournament

Nations League match preview: Denmark v England [Video]

Nations League match preview: Denmark v England

An in-depth match preview as Denmark take on England in the Nations League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Haaland stars as Norway thrash Northern Ireland

 Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both score twice as Northern Ireland suffer a 5-1 humbling by Norway in their Nations League game in Belfast.
BBC News

Scotland come from behind to beat makeshift Czechs

 Scotland come from behind to beat a makeshift Czech Republic and go top of their Nations League group.
BBC News

Mbappe tests positive for coronavirus with PSG's Ligue 1 opener now in doubt

 Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will miss France's Nations League match against Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Switzerland extend Germany's wait for Nations League win

 Germany's wait for a Nations League win continues after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland last night. Germany looked in control after Ilkay Gundogan's 14th-minute..
WorldNews

Dublin Dublin Capital and largest city of Ireland

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin [Video]

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin

Football fans gathered to sing and dance at Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin as former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton's funeral came to a close in Newcastle.The former coach, who was also part of the 1966 World Cup-winning England squad, achieved some of his greatest successes with the Irish national team in the 1980s and 1990s.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Fredrik Jensen (footballer, born 1997) Fredrik Jensen (footballer, born 1997) Finnish footballer


Aviva Stadium Aviva Stadium Sports stadium in Dublin

Related news from verified sources

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland: Stephen Kenny's Dublin opener ends in defeat

Stephen Kenny suffers his first defeat as Republic of Ireland boss as his side fall to a 1-0 Nations...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this

IndoSport

Independent Sport #VIDEO Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Ireland suffer defeat against Finland https://t.co/akUgbaeigC 13 hours ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Stephen Kenny was left ruing his side’s lack of match sharpness and finishing touch as the Republic of Ireland fell… https://t.co/kUYQHNJQaP 17 hours ago

SeeNewsNet

SeeNews.net #Sport :: Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland - https://t.co/mthTKhKxQG https://t.co/qyHmir9pqH 19 hours ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Stephen Kenny rues poor finishing as Republic suffer defeat against Finland 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kenny: We weren't clinical enough [Video]

Kenny: We weren't clinical enough

Stephen Kenny feels his Republic of Ireland team didn't take the big chances they had after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Finland.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:12Published
Kenny: McGoldrick in squad but unlikely to start [Video]

Kenny: McGoldrick in squad but unlikely to start

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says it's great to have David McGoldrick back in the squad but adds that a lack of football in recent times means he is unlikely to start against Finland on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published
Kenny: Could have won, deserved a draw [Video]

Kenny: Could have won, deserved a draw

Stephen Kenny talks about his first match in charge of the Republic of Ireland boss which was a 1-1 Nations League draw in Bulgaria thanks to a Shane Duffy injury-time equaliser.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published