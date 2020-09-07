Lovecraft Country S01E05 Strange Case

Lovecraft Country 1x05 "Strange Case" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo trailer HD - After making a devil’s bargain with William, Ruby steps into the charmed shoes of a white woman, but her transformation only fortifies her resentment of the racial divide.

A betrayal by Montrose unleashes Atticus’ pent up rage, leaving Leti deeply disturbed and sending Montrose into the comforting arms of his secret lover.

Teleplay by Misha Green and Jonathan Kidd & Sonya Winton; directed by Cheryl Dunye.