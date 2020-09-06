Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago

Dozens of families gather on Lake Shafer for Trump 2020 Boat Parade

Dozens of boaters this afternoon.

Families gathered on the lake to attend a trump 2020 boat parade.

News 18's micah upshaw tells us why they were determined to meet despite the rainy weather.

Nat: boats honking.

D: i think people like us will come out in snow or rain to support the president because he's looking to drain the swamp.

M: sunday's rainy weather wasn't stopping dozens of boaters from sharing their pride in president trump.

T: my husband and i traveled from different lakes occasionally and there's been boat parades there and we thought it'd be neat to have something like that at our home lake so that's why we planned this.

M: taylor reynolds is the monticello native who organized the event.

She created a facebook post promoting it and says within 24- hours it gained a lot of support.

T: we had like 300 people that were interested or going on that facebook event, right now we're up to 1,300 people that are interested or are coming obviously the rain might delay some people.

M: the boaters gathered on lake shafer and rode their way down to the norway dam.

Reynolds says the purpose of the trump 2020 boat parade is bringing together those who want the same future for america.

T: have fun, be safe and showing our support for trump.

M: these boat parades have been happening on various lakes throughout the united states.

Dan leyden traveled from chicago to attend the lake shafer parade.

D: just get some excitement and show the president that even in small town america you've got a lot of support out here.

M: reporting in monticello, micah upshaw.

News 18.

The event started at noon.

Organizers say they planned to stay on the lake all evening.

