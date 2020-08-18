Little Mix teaming up with Sigala and MNEK

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:08s
Sigala has revealed he, Little Mix and MNEK are to team up for a writing session in the near future to come up with a new tune.


