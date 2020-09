Japan begins clean-up after Typhoon Haishen leaves 32 people injured Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Japan begins clean-up after Typhoon Haishen leaves 32 people injured At least 32 people have been injured after Typhoon Haishen battered south-western Japan. Footage filmed on Sunday (September 6) near Youme Town Hakata shopping mall in Fukuoka City shows workers clearing debris. The filmer told said: "The pieces of debris looked like a roof or wall made out of metal sheets." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend