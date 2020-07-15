Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber for DJ Khaled's 'Popstar' video

Ahead of the weekend, Drake dropped a new music video for his hit single "Popstar" in which Justin Bieber is the star of the show. For instance, people are leaving comments on Sully's post like, "Hello 90s heartthrob popstar hairrrr 🤩 I’ve missed you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," "Umm 💕🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," and "ARE YOU KIDDING?!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" This new style definitely suits Bieber, but we have to wonder if he'll keep it around — or buzz it off again like he did in 2018.
The Lil Wayne's "No Ceilings" has finally made it to some major streaming platforms. The 2009 mixtape is now available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, more than a decade after it first dropped. This is a shortened version, containing 12 songs where the original had 21. The album features guest artists including Drake and Tyga. Wayne's new album "Carter VI" is coming soon.
Drake continues to break music and entertainment records. The popular rapper has broken the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on DJ Khaled's "Popstar" and "Greece" have ranked on the Hot 100 at number 3 and number 8. With those two singles, Drake now has his 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10. According to CNN, Drake's newest singles surpass Madonna's previous record-holding title of 38.