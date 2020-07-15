Global  
 

Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber for DJ Khaled's 'Popstar' video

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber for DJ Khaled's 'Popstar' video

Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber for DJ Khaled's 'Popstar' video

DJ Khaled dropped the 'Popstar' video on Sept.

3.

It features Drake, who is tired of Khaled hitting him up about getting the 'Popstar' video shot and produced.


Drake (musician)

Justin Bieber Debuts New Hair Style In Drake Music Video [Video]

Justin Bieber Debuts New Hair Style In Drake Music Video

Ahead of the weekend, Drake dropped a new music video for his hit single "Popstar" in which Justin Bieber is the star of the show. For instance, people are leaving comments on Sully's post like, "Hello 90s heartthrob popstar hairrrr 🤩 I’ve missed you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," "Umm 💕🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," and "ARE YOU KIDDING?!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" This new style definitely suits Bieber, but we have to wonder if he'll keep it around — or buzz it off again like he did in 2018.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Justin Bieber sings about ex Selena Gomez in Drake’s ‘Popstar’ music video

 American singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship was one of the most high-profile one in the industry. And now, in the midst of reports claiming..
WorldNews
Lil Wayne Finally Drops "No Ceilings" On Streaming Services [Video]

Lil Wayne Finally Drops "No Ceilings" On Streaming Services

The Lil Wayne's "No Ceilings" has finally made it to some major streaming platforms. The 2009 mixtape is now available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, more than a decade after it first dropped. This is a shortened version, containing 12 songs where the original had 21. The album features guest artists including Drake and Tyga. Wayne's new album "Carter VI" is coming soon.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

DJ Khaled

Drake Shatters Another Billboard Record [Video]

Drake Shatters Another Billboard Record

Drake continues to break music and entertainment records. The popular rapper has broken the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on DJ Khaled's "Popstar" and "Greece" have ranked on the Hot 100 at number 3 and number 8. With those two singles, Drake now has his 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10. According to CNN, Drake's newest singles surpass Madonna's previous record-holding title of 38.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
DJ Khaled and Drake are dropping 2 new songs [Video]

DJ Khaled and Drake are dropping 2 new songs

DJ Khaled and Drake Are Dropping 2 New Songs. Khaled took to Instagram to reveal the news.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber [Video]

Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber enjoyed spending quality time with her husband Justin Bieber during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Justin Bieber Becomes Drake In DJ Khaled’s Hilarious POPSTAR Music Video

Pop star Justin Bieber really lived up to the title of Drake and DJ Khaled‘s new music video. The...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrE! Online


Selena Gomez Was 'Never' Asked to Appear Alongside Ex Justin Bieber in Drake's 'Popstar' Music Video

The record is being set straight. Rumors recently started swirling that Selena Gomez was set to make...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet [Video]

Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet

Justin Bieber Lip Sync Selena Gomez Name In POPSTAR & Breaks The Internet

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:27Published
VMAs 2020: Keke Palmer hosts unique show, new categories, more [Video]

VMAs 2020: Keke Palmer hosts unique show, new categories, more

Keke Palmer tells Patrick Ryan what the VMAs will be like this year. The star is set to host the VMAs in a unique way.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:14Published
Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is 'so into skincare' [Video]

Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is 'so into skincare'

Hailey Bieber says Justin Bieber is "so into skincare".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published