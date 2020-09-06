Armed police have raided the house of a 27-year-old suspected of committing a series of stabbings that left one dead and several injured in Birmingham.

Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham

Footage shows a police car still outside the address in Selly Oak where the raid reportedly took place.

A woman who lives nearby said on social media: "It was on my grove.

Armed police raided a house.

It sounded like they had those big megaphones on!

No one was allowed out of their house.” Birmingham police released a statement: "We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

"The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak at around 4 am after our detectives worked through the night in a bid to catch the man responsible."