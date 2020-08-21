Smoke from Creek Fire engulfs California skyline as family takes dip in nearby lake

The smoke from the Creek Fire in Sierra National Forest engulfed the skyline on September 5 as a family were swimming in a nearby lake.

The fire crossed the San Joaquin River and cut off the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, then it trapped about 1,000 people.

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety by military helicopters from the camping area.