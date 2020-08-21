Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smoke from Creek Fire engulfs California skyline as family takes dip in nearby lake

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Smoke from Creek Fire engulfs California skyline as family takes dip in nearby lake

Smoke from Creek Fire engulfs California skyline as family takes dip in nearby lake

The smoke from the Creek Fire in Sierra National Forest engulfed the skyline on September 5 as a family were swimming in a nearby lake.

The fire crossed the San Joaquin River and cut off the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, then it trapped about 1,000 people.

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety by military helicopters from the camping area.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

theskibeagle

The Skibbereen Eagle RT @Eire353: Yosemite filled with smoke from massive Creek Fire burning in Sierra https://t.co/owrmw6kJBu 6 minutes ago

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis Yosemite filled with smoke from massive Creek Fire burning in Sierra https://t.co/owrmw6kJBu 6 minutes ago

Shreem16

Jazzman Hester RT @KimberlyFOX26: This video taken at 3:00 p.m. shows how smoke from the Creek Fire has overcome the sky at Shaver Lake. The only sunligh… 39 minutes ago

doppioslash

Claudia Doppioslash RT @yiningkarlli: I was in Yosemite this morning, and the smoke from the Creek Fire really made the sky weird. Great reference for volume r… 49 minutes ago

Snapdragon696

Snapdragon 🎃🎃 Yosemite filled with smoke from massive Creek Fire burning in Sierra https://t.co/1hoZP3mWro via @YouTube 1 hour ago

YankeeRedneck74

Deplorable Redneck RT @JudyQutie: Yea where we are it’s 92 out still plus smoke from the creek fire. 2 hours ago

betalove22

Paul Leoni RT @KayAnneSacto: Half Dome, Yosemite Valley... made eerie by smoke from the nearby Creek Fire. https://t.co/MgF9E4g3Ne 2 hours ago

RaznCA

RaznCA RT @KPIXtv: #Creekfire California National Guard helicopter crews frantically airlifted at least 63 trapped campers -- many of them injure… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

California firefighters respond to raging Creek Fire in Fresno County [Video]

California firefighters respond to raging Creek Fire in Fresno County

Firefighters in California's Fresno County have responded to the raging Creek Fire near Shaver Lake. Footage from September 6 shows fire crews attending the blaze as it engulfs the local woodland..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
Sierra Wildfire Sends Monster Smoke Plume Into Northern California, Nevada [Video]

Sierra Wildfire Sends Monster Smoke Plume Into Northern California, Nevada

The Creek Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada north of Fresno blew up Saturday afternoon sending a giant plume of smoke into the Lake Tahoe basin and west into the Central Valley. Darren Peck reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:18Published
Grizzly Creek Fire: 'Good Soaker' Helps Crews Limit Growth Thursday [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire: 'Good Soaker' Helps Crews Limit Growth Thursday

Firefighters made gains on the Grizzly Creek Fire Thursday as rain provided some help in part of Glenwood Canyon.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:22Published