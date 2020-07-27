Ray Fisher responds to Warner Bros. statement over Justice League investigation

On July 1, 'Justice League' star Ray Fisher wrote on Twitter that filmmaker Joss Whedon's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of 'Justice League' was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."
Production on director Matt Reeves's The Batman has been temporarily paused again. Vanity Fair is reporting that actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes just days into production resuming for the highly anticipated Batman film. The film was paused for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. would not reveal which individual on set had contracted the virus.
Is Joss Whedon's career over? It seems ComicCon is distancing itself from the embattled director. Last Friday, Whedon’s [email protected] panel was quietly pulled from the virtual event’s schedule ahead of its evening time slot. According to the Wrap, the YouTube link that was previously listed for Whedon's panel was unavailable for streaming. Whedon's panel had no further description beyond its title.