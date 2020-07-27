Ray Fisher responds to Warner Bros. statement over Justice League investigation

That he is being uncooperative amid an investigation into misconduct allegations he made against Justice League director Joss Whedon .

Whedon's Comic-Con Panel Canceled Is Joss Whedon's career over? It seems ComicCon is distancing itself from the embattled director. Last Friday, Whedon’s [email protected] panel was quietly pulled from the virtual event’s schedule ahead of its evening time slot. According to the Wrap, the YouTube link that was previously listed for Whedon's panel was unavailable for streaming. Whedon's panel had no further description beyond its title.

'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News 'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.

WarnerMedia Launches Investigation in Light of Ray Fisher Claims | THR News On July 1, 'Justice League' star Ray Fisher wrote on Twitter that filmmaker Joss Whedon's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of 'Justice League' was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

