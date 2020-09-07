Global  
 

Huge waves caused by Typhoon Haishen slam Korean Peninsula

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Typhoon Haishen slammed the Korean Peninsula on Monday morning, September 7, bringing with it high winds and heavy rains after battering Japan's south overnight.

The video was filmed by ok_vley in Donghaean-ro, Buk-gu, Ulsan, South Korea.

The typhoon relatively weakened on approach to the peninsula and is expected to weaken further as it moves over land.

A maximum alert for landslide had been issued by South Korea's Forest Service.


