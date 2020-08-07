UPDATE: Police shoot, kill man allegedly attacking woman with knife

A man is dead after a shooting involving police in west Las Vegas overnight.

Officers were called to the area of Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive just after 9 p.m.

On Sunday for a domestic dispute.

When they arrived they heard a woman screaming.

Authorities say one officer saw a man attacking a woman with a knife through a screen door.

That's when an officer shot and killed the man, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.