UPDATE: Police shoot, kill man allegedly attacking woman with knife

A man is dead after a shooting involving police in west Las Vegas overnight.

Officers were called to the area of Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive just after 9 p.m.

On Sunday for a domestic dispute.

When they arrived they heard a woman screaming.

Authorities say one officer saw a man attacking a woman with a knife through a screen door.

That's when an officer shot and killed the man, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THEAREA JUST AFTER 9 LAST NIGHTFOR A DOMESTIC DISPUTE.WHEN THEY ARRIVED, THEY HEARD AWOMAN SCREAMING.METRO SAYS - THROUGH A SCREENDOOR - ONE OFFICER SAW A MANATTACKING THE WOMAN WITH AKNIFE.THAT'S WHEN THE OFFICER SHOTAND KILLED THE MAN.THE WOMAN WAS TAKEN TO THEHOSPITAL AND IS EXPECTED TO BEO-K.




